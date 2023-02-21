Sir Robin Yearwood’s five-decade political career to be immortalised in official biography

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams has revealed that the government plans to commission an official biography of Sir Robin Yearwood, celebrating the long service of the now 11-term Parliamentarian.

Sir Robin Yearwood has served as representative for St Phillip’s North for the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party since 1976—almost 50 years.

In the Throne Speech delivered yesterday, the Governor General, on behalf of the ruling administration, expressed his congratulations for this rare milestone within the Commonwealth.

“My government acknowledges the contributions made by our citizens and residents, and no less those who serve in the House of Representatives with an extended tenure as determined by the people who have repeatedly elected them to office.

“My government therefore joins in extending special congratulations to the Honourable Sir Robin Yearwood for his successful re-election to the House for 10 unbroken occasions which, all being well in 2026, will culminate in half a century of representing the St Phillip’s North constituency,” Sir Rodney stated.

Although details were not provided as to the genesis of the idea for a biography, or who will be tasked to write it, it is expected that the work will be completed in February 2026 to mark the official date of Sir Robin’s 50 years in Parliament.

Sir Robin currently serves as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and has previously served at various times as the Minister with responsibility for Public Utilities, Civil Aviation, Energy, Transportation, Finance, and Housing, as well as Deputy Prime Minister.