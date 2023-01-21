Sir Robin to be named Deputy Speaker of the House, other ABLP candidates receive new portfolios

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Sir Robin Yearwood will be the new Deputy Speak of the House.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne during the swearing-in ceremony for his colleagues at Government House on Thursday morning.

Sir Robin, despite winning his seat in St Phillips North for the eleventh consecutive time, was not given a new portfolio yesterday leaving many wondering what role he would play in the new government.

But PM Browne explained that Sir Robin would have a “more senior role” and would function as the Deputy Speaker of the House, a position Londel Benjamin previously held.

The other elected ABLP members were however sworn into their new ministerial positions.

The first to receive his portfolio was Sir Molwyn Joseph, who retained his position as the Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, but was given an additional duty with Social Transformation now added.

The Ministry of Social Transformation was previously held by Dean Jonas who lost his seat to the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) first-time candidate Algernon ‘Serpent’ Watts in St George during Wednesday’s general elections.

Joseph’s official title is now Minister of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment.

St Paul’s incumbent E P Chet Greene also retained his role as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade, but similar to Joseph, he had an additional department added to his duties, that being Agriculture and Barbuda Affairs.

His official title is now Minister of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade, Immigration and Barbuda Affairs.

The latter two responsibilities were previously held by Samantha Marshall who lost her seat to newcomer Kelvin ‘Shuggy’ Simon of the UPP in St Mary’s South.

Marshall will now be appointed through the Senate as the Minister of the State working under Sir Molwyn Joseph’s ministry.

St John’s Rural North incumbent Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez is now the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, with added responsibilities for transportation and civil aviation.

Civil Aviation was previously held by Sir Robin Yearwood, and transportation by Lennox Weston.

Melford Nicholas was named as the Minister of Information Communication Technologies (ICT), Utilities and Energy; Maria Browne, Minister of Housing, Works, Land and Urban Renewal; and Daryll Matthew, Minister of Education, Creative Industries and Sports.

Attorney General Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin who was sworn on Thursday along with Prime Minister Gaston Browne retained his old portfolio as Minister of Legal Affairs, Public Security and Labour.

Gaston Browne remains the Minister of Finance, Corporate Governance and Pubic Private Partnerships.