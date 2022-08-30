Sir Richie to receive honorary doctorate from UWI￼

- Advertisement -

Former West Indies opening batsman and one of four knighted former players here in Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Richard Benjamin Richardson, will be conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) by the University of West Indies (UWI) for his contribution to sport.

The former West Indies captain will be bestowed with the honour here at the university’s Five Islands Campus on October 8.

Sir Richie captained the West Indies in 24 Tests between 1991 and 1995 when he took over from Viv Richards, winning 11, losing six, and the rest ending in draws. The Antiguan scored 5,949 runs in 86 Tests and another 6,248 in 224 One Day International (ODI) matches.

In January 2011, he was appointed the West Indies’ team manager for a period of two years before going on to become a member of the Elite Panel of Match Referees, appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on 21st September 2015.

Sir Richie will be honoured alongside St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Alston Becket Cyrus for his work as a Soca Artiste/Composer. He will receive a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) award.