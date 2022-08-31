Sir Richie ‘Honoured’ And ‘Excited’ By Pending UWI Honorary Award

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Honoured, touched and excited are just some of the words used by former West Indies opening batsman, Sir Richie Richardson, to describe the way he feels after having received news of his pending honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) award from the University of the West Indies (UWI) for his contribution to sport.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Sir Richie said he was genuinely surprised after being told of the pending gesture.

“I was surprised to be honest because I never really expected it but when I realised that it was going to happen I was very excited and deeply honoured.

Former West Indies opening batsman, Sir Richie Richardson

“University of the West Indies is a very important institution to us as a Caribbean people and it’s ranked as one of the best universities in the region so for them to see the need to bestow such an honour on me, then I am deeply touched, honoured and I am very grateful,” he said.

One of four knighted former cricketers here in Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Richie captained the West Indies in 24 Tests between 1991 – when he took over from Viv Richards – and 1995, winning 11, losing six, and the rest ending in draws.

Now an ICC match referee, Sir Richie said that although he is appreciative of the award, the idea of being honoured for what came naturally to him never crossed his mind.

“I’ve always been a big dreamer and I’ve always dreamed of doing great things and becoming great in whatever I do and I quietly go about doing things my own way and if I achieve then I achieve.

“I do not go out there and campaign for any position; I just do my thing, work hard and devote myself to whatever I do, and if the reward comes it comes,” he said.

The Antiguan scored 5,949 runs in 86 Tests and another 6,248 in 224 One Day International (ODI) matches.

Sir Richie will be honoured alongside St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Alston Becket Cyrus who is being recognised for his work as a soca artiste and composer. Cyrus will receive a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) award.

The ceremony will be held at the university’s Five Islands Campus on October 8.