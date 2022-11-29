Sir Novelle Richards Academy, PMS and AGS win in schools football

- Advertisement -

Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA) were the biggest winners in the Boys’ Under-14 Division of the Schools Football Competition on Monday, beating St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) by a 2-0 margin.

Kendel Xavier was the danger man for SNRA, scoring both goals to give his team the welcomed victory and the needed three points.

There was victory as well for Princess Margaret School (PMS) who beat Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) 1-0 with the lone goal of the contest coming from Shamar Walters. The Antigua Grammar School (AGS) were also one-nil winners on Monday, defeating All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) via a strike from Kajhry Browne.

Meanwhile, St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) and Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) played to a 1-1 draw. Iczjarie Sebastian was on target for SJA, while Leon Cort netted for Clare Hall.