Sir Novelle record first ever win in School Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA) recorded their first ever win as they made their debut in the Cool & Smooth Interschool Basketball League on Thursday afternoon.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex, SNRA trounced Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) 25-12 in the Junior Boys Division.

Sir Novelle’s Cecil Seepaul led all scorers with 15 points, while Andrew Paddy and Elliott Samuel Jr both sank three points in a losing effort.

The All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) Senior Girls team had a dominant performance on opening day of the league, thrashing former champions, Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS), 40-6.

Zorah Richards had 13 points to lead her team to victory with assistance from Kinisha James with 12.

Keturah Christmas had six points for AGHS.

Meanwhile, in the lone Senior Boys match-up, Antigua Grammar School (AGS) defeated ASSS, 42-34.

Jaleyle Joseph led the Semper Virens with 15 points.

His teammate, Jamali Liverpool contributed by scoring 11, while for ASSS, Daivique Osbourne had 15 points in a losing effort.