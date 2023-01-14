Sir Molwyn Joseph’s assistant stabbed repeatedly in home invasion

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Monifa St John, assistant to Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph, is in hospital after being stabbed 14 times during an invasion of her Ebenezer home in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to reports, Sir Molwyn could not hold back tears as he explained that an assailant had broken into St John’s home and attacked her.

He described her as being in stable condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

St John’s government-assigned vehicle was allegedly taken in addition to important documents during the incident.

St John works as one of the assistants at the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment.

Observer reached out to police but they were unable to comment up to news time. However, they are said to be investigating the incident with a motive yet to be ascertained.