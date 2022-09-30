Sir Molwyn elected First VP of PAHO’s Sanitary Conference

- Advertisement -

Minister of Health Sir Molwyn Joseph was elected to the position of First Vice President of the 30th Sanitary Conference of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on September 26.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health, Minister Joseph is currently in Washington DC at the PAHO annual meeting where he joins his counterparts from across the Americas in discussing key policies and actions to improve health.

During the September 26 to October 1 meeting, ministers have been focusing on areas that include cervical cancer, genomic sequencing for Covid-19, human resources for health and monkeypox.

As First Vice President, Minister Joseph guided member states in an intense discussion on mental health.

Minister Joseph is accompanied by Antigua and Barbuda’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas.