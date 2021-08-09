Sir Lester dies

Former Prime Minister and National Hero Sir Lester Bryant Bird has passed away.

Confirmation came from acting Prime Minister Steadroy Benjamin early this morning.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister indicated the “sad event took place this morning at about 6am”.

While details are still coming to hand, Sir Lester had a long battle with health complications.

The administration has also indicated that the acting Prime Minister, in consultation with Prime Minister Prime Minister Gaston Browne who returns to the state today, has ordered that all flags be flown at half mast, beginning immediately, and that planning commence for a State Funeral at an agreed-upon date.

We will bring you more details as we get them.