Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre resumes limited visiting

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, November 15, 2021—Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) has resumed limited visiting in most inpatient areas. In August, inpatient visiting was suspended in response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the community.
One visitor at a time is allowed in the patient’s room and must remain in the patient’s room during the entire visit. Multiple visitors within the same group must remain outside the hospital or in a vehicle. Visitors may not congregate in the lobby, café or other community areas.
Visitors must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Use the main entrance
- Always wear a mask while in the building
- Stay in the patient’s room or designated visitor area
Patients in these situations may not have visitors:
- COVID-19 Unit
- Under investigation for COVID-19
AREA-SPECIFIC INFORMATION
Visiting times and restrictions vary in these areas:
- Maternity – Visiting hours are 11am to noon. One partner or birth coach during active labor
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients – One parent at a time from 11am to noon
- End of life when death is imminent – Special arrangements can be made—Discuss with unit nurse manager
- Pediatric Unit – Visiting hours are 10:30am to 9pm—One parent or guardian (only) at a time. Also, one parent/guardian can room in overnight
- Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – One visitor at a time—11am to noon
EXCEPTIONS
Exceptions that require approval for visitation outside of visiting hours by the unit manager include:
- Family members may participate in care planning meetings when required
- Patients who have transitioned to comfort care
- Patients with disruptive behavior whose family member is key to their care may have one visitor overnight
- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays that require a caregiver to help provide safety may have one visitor overnight.
Other special circumstances may be approved by the unit manager.
For the safety of patients, employees, physicians, students, visitors and vendors, and to continue reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the following is strongly encouraged:
- Do not visit or accompany patients to the hospital if you are not feeling well
- Limit visitation to immediate family/power of attorney representatives rather than a neighborly “drop by to say hi and see how you’re doing” visit
- Items (reading material, phone chargers, etc.) may still be dropped off for delivery at Reception in the main lobby from 7am to 1pm daily. All items should be contained in a bag with the patient’s full name and room number legibly printed on the outside.