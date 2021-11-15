Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre resumes limited visiting

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, November 15, 2021—Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) has resumed limited visiting in most inpatient areas. In August, inpatient visiting was suspended in response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the community.

One visitor at a time is allowed in the patient’s room and must remain in the patient’s room during the entire visit. Multiple visitors within the same group must remain outside the hospital or in a vehicle. Visitors may not congregate in the lobby, café or other community areas.

Visitors must:

Be at least 18 years old

Use the main entrance

Always wear a mask while in the building

Stay in the patient’s room or designated visitor area

Patients in these situations may not have visitors:

COVID-19 Unit

Under investigation for COVID-19

AREA-SPECIFIC INFORMATION

Visiting times and restrictions vary in these areas:

Maternity – Visiting hours are 11am to noon. One partner or birth coach during active labor Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients – One parent at a time from 11am to noon

End of life when death is imminent – Special arrangements can be made—Discuss with unit nurse manager

Pediatric Unit – Visiting hours are 10:30am to 9pm—One parent or guardian (only) at a time. Also, one parent/guardian can room in overnight

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – One visitor at a time—11am to noon

EXCEPTIONS

Exceptions that require approval for visitation outside of visiting hours by the unit manager include:

Family members may participate in care planning meetings when required

Patients who have transitioned to comfort care

Patients with disruptive behavior whose family member is key to their care may have one visitor overnight

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays that require a caregiver to help provide safety may have one visitor overnight.

Other special circumstances may be approved by the unit manager.

For the safety of patients, employees, physicians, students, visitors and vendors, and to continue reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the following is strongly encouraged: