Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre restricts elective and non- essential services as Covid cases rise

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, January 8, 2022 – In an effort to keep our patients, staff, and communities safe, Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) is taking measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the increase in cases of Covid-19, we regret to inform the community that we are suspending ALL elective and non-essential services at the hospital. This is to include elective surgeries and outpatient clinics, routine laboratory services and non-emergent radiological services.

This change will go into effect as of Monday January 10, 2022 until further notice.

Patients who are affected by this restriction will be contacted by our care team. We do recognize the inconvenience that these changes may cause, however we are appreciative of the public’s understanding, as we manage the effects of Covid-19 on our communities. SLBMC Medical Director, Dr. Albert Duncan stated, “The safety of our patients and visitors remain a priority. We continue to make decisions in the best interest of those in our care and those who love them”.

SLBMC would like the public to note that access to essential treatments such as cancer care, antenatal (high-risk) care, and kidney dialysis will continue. Our emergency department remains open 24 hours and the hospital will also continue to accept URGENT physician referrals.

If a community member suspects they may have been exposed to COVID-19, they are asked to phone the COVID Hotline: 46-COVID (462-6843) OR 562-9764 for further instruction. Individuals are being asked to only present to the hospital if your symptoms are severe, or a health professional has advised you to do so.



SLBMC will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and adapt as necessary to provide a safe environment for our patients, staff, and community.