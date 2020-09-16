Sir Keithlyn Smith remembered as a ‘fighter for the people’

The celebrated author and trade unionist was laid to rest following an official funeral yesterday (Photo by Observer media’s Shamoy Harding)

Late trade unionist and renowned author Sir Keithlyn Smith will forever be remembered as a fighter for the rights of working class people. Those were the words yesterday from David Massiah, General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU), the body which Sir Keithlyn helped found.

The author of ‘To Shoot Hard Labour’ – which shone a light on life on the plantations just after slavery – was laid to rest on Tuesday following an official funeral at St John’s Pentecostal Church. He died on July 31.

(Photos by Observer media’s Shamoy Harding)



























Sir Keithlyn, who hailed from Sea View Farm, was the ABWU’s longest serving general secretary, a position he held from 1970 to 2002.

Labour Minister Steadroy Benjamin described him as a mentor to many, whose worth was invaluable.

Also speaking at the funeral was former Prime Minister Baldwin Spencer who said Sir Keithlyn had devoted more than five decades of his life to the development of Antigua and Barbuda.