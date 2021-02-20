Sir Curtly Unsuccessful In His Bid For England Bowling Job

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Legendary West Indies fast bowler, Sir Curtly Ambrose, has revealed he was unsuccessful in his bid to fill the role of elite pace-bowling coach advertised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in December last year.

The Antiguan, who had been shortlisted by the panel charged with interviewing applicants for the position some weeks ago, said he received a call this week informing him that he was not chosen to fill the vacancy.

“I got a call from one of the panellists yesterday [Thursday] to inform me that I was unsuccessful in my bid. The interview went very well. There were four panellists and everything went according to plan and I thought I did a wonderful job, so I was pretty excited. I thought I probably would have made it but I am not going to really worry too much about it. To have made the shortlist is a step in the right direction obviously,” he said.

Although somewhat disappointed, Sir Curtly said he will learn from the experience as he is not deterred.

“I was expecting to be part of the squad considering the World T20 coming up and, of course, the Ashes. You know that when England play Australia in the Ashes, it’s a big one and I thought that maybe because of my tremendous success in Australia that it would have, at least, given me an extra step, but it didn’t work out and I am quite happy with how everything went. In life, we get some good news and some not so good, and you learn to accept it and move on,” he said.

Sir Curtly has held temporary coaching jobs within the regional set-up following his success with the regional men’s team in the 2016 T20 World Cup. He has claimed 405 wickets in 98 Tests and 225 in 176 One Day International (ODI) matches.