Sir Curtly to visit Berbice for fast bowling clinic

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that former West Indies fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose will be in the county for a four-day working visit in 2022.

The legendary cricketer’s visit is being facilitated by overseas-based Guyanese Dr Frank Denbow, who has provided sponsorship to the tune of G$1.3 million to make a two-day fast bowling clinic a reality.

Dr Denbow had contacted President of the BCB, Hilbert Foster, to state that he was impressed by West Indies Under-19 fast bowler Isai Thorne and recommended that efforts be made to have Sir Curtly conduct a fast bowling clinic in the county.

Thorne, a Berbician, is currently part of the West Indies Under-19 squad training in preparation for the ICC Under-19 World Cup to be hosted in the Caribbean in early 2022.

Sir Curtly had spoken publicly about Thorne’s ability, stating that he was impressed with the youngster who was the West Indies Under-19 leading wicket-taker on the tour of England earlier this year.

Sir Curtly, who picked up 405 wickets in 98 Tests and 225 scalps in 176 ODIs, was the West Indies bowling coach on that tour.

The BCB said Sir Curtly would be available to conduct the clinic after the Under-19 World Cup and the senior England men’s tour of the Caribbean in 2022.

While here, presumably in late March or early April, the Antiguan would spearhead a two-day clinic, facilitate a question and answer session with youth players and visit Upper Corentyne, the BCB said.

The BCB added: “Dr Denbow’s sponsorship will cover stipend, local transportation, accommodation, security, meals, refreshment, among others. We are also expecting former West Indies captain Darren Sammy and two English internationals to visit in the new year as efforts continue to make a difference. The President is in contact with those players via email. The BCB would like to express thanks to Dr Denbow for his support which would be handed over next year.” (Newsroom Guyana)