Sir Curtly Labels Loss ‘Sad,’ Says Players Showed No Fight

By Neto Baptiste

Iconic former West Indies fast bowler, Sir Curtly Ambrose, has labelled the region’s recent loss to England as “sad”, adding that he did not see the fight in the Caribbean team.

“These are some sad days because I never accepted losing very well, but if we go down fighting then I can kind of accept it. Even though you are disappointed, you can accept it knowing that you would have tried your endeavour best but just came up short, but in this instance, that was far from it,” he said.

“When I played, I had a bunch of guys around me that it’s all about winning and when you have someone like Sir Viv at the helm, who set such high standards, then you better find yourself up there. So Viv, as a leader, automatically pulled along the rest of us because we know what he is like and the kind of standards he set and what he expects of us,” he added.

West Indies went down by 269 runs in the third and final Test against England, surrendering the series 2-1 after claiming the first match.

West Indies were left with two days to chase 399 for victory but got some relief after day four was completely washed out. The regional team, however, succumbed on the fifth day, adding only 119 runs to their overnight score of 10 for two.

Sir Curtly said that a number of poor decisions by the regional squad made it difficult for them to get a handle on the final two Tests.

“Yes, we started off well, won that first Test match and we were well in the game in the second Test and we competed but ended up losing. I believe that the first blunder we made in the second and even in the third Tests is that we won the toss and decided to bowl and that, to me, was a mistake.

“I said before the series started that if West Indies are going to win this series, then we have to put runs on the board and that was exactly our downfall,” the former fast bowler said.

West Indies, due to return to the Caribbean this week, were hoping for a first series win in the UK since 1988. The Jason Holder-led side won the first match by four wickets before losing by 113 runs in the second contest.

The win signalled the first time since 2008 that England have come from behind to win a three-match series.