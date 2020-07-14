Sir Curtly labels being on tour as ‘huge sacrifice’, commends players in England

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Fast bowling great, Sir Curtly Ambrose, has commended those players currently on tour in England, adding that many do not realize the level of sacrifice it takes to be away from family and loved ones for such a long period.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, the former West Indies player referenced the length of time players had to remain isolated in England before the start of the first Test, stating that over time, it becomes part of the norm.

“It’s a huge sacrifice and a lot of people on the outside looking in fees that travelling the world is a bed of roses and a lap of luxury and yes, it is an opportunity to travel the world and see different places and observe different cultures and stuff, but let me tell you, you miss home; it’s a huge sacrifice,” he said.

Sir Curtly claimed 405 wickets in 98 Tests and often proved one of the most difficult bowlers to hit.

The former West Indies senior team bowling consultant, however, said he would not give up the experiences for anything.

“You get to sample different cultures from different countries which is good because if you stay in Antigua and don’t do anything you probably won’t have enough money to travel the world so for that I am greatful but you do miss home and especially if you have family,” he said.

“Generally, the first thing I do when I get home is to get some Antiguan food — whether it is potato dumpling, ducana with the saltfish and chop-up [spinach, okra and eggplant blended together] — because when you travel abroad to England, Australia, New Zealand and them places you don’t really get those Antigua food,” Sir Curtly added.

The Windies won the first Test by four wickets over England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The Windies were set 200 to win a brilliant first international match since the coronavirus pandemic brought sport to a halt before Jermaine Blackwood justified his recall with a match-winning 95 which included 12 boundaries.