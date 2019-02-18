Sir Curtly gets ready to hit the dance floor

With just a few more hours to go before the 2019 edition of Australia’s entertainment show Dancing with the Stars gets under way, Antiguan cricketing legend Sir Curtly Ambrose said he is ready for the performance of a lifetime.

Sir Curtly stated on his personal Facebook page on Sunday that he was gearing up to put on a good show.

The former West Indies fast bowler will be testing his dancing skills as part of the celebrity cast for the show with his dancing partner Cassandra Thorburn, a children’s author and broadcaster; along with award-winning actor and cancer research campaigner Samuel Johnson,.

In January, Sir Curtly told Australia’s Channel 10 show, The Project, that while he has natural rhythm, he wasn’t sure about dancing with a partner on a ballroom floor. He also stated that his family told him it was a big thing and he had to do it.

“I had no choice,” Ambrose said, adding that he did not leave Antigua to come second.

Aside from cricket, and now the dance floor, Sir Curtly is an avid lover of music and plays bass guitar in a reggae band called Spirited.

Dancing with the Stars Australia is similar to the United States’ version of Dancing with the Stars and attracts approximately two million viewers a week nationally during its peak, the Daily Mail-UK stated recently.

The show will premiere on Australia’s Network 10 at 7:30 p.m. this evening, Australia time.