Sir Curtly disagrees Holder needed to bat higher, says failing batsmen should have been dropped

By Neto Baptiste

Former West Indies fast bowler, Sir Curtly Ambrose, does not agree with the widespread notion that West Indies captain and all-rounder, Jason Holder, should have moved himself up the batting order in an attempt to bolster the team’s suspect batting line-up during the recent Test series in England.

Holder came to the crease at number eight throughout the series, offering very little with the bat and drew criticisms from many who feel the number two ranked all-rounder could have offered more higher in the order.

“If you select specialist batsmen, let’s say from one to six so you have six specialist batsmen and yes, Jason Holder can bat because he is a good cricketer but if the captain has to leave from seven or eight where he is batting and go up to four or five because the other batters are not doing a good job then, that to me is a no. if they are nor performing, drop them,” he said.

Holder amassed a total of 114 runs in six innings scoring 19 in first Test, 37 in the second and 58 in the third Test.

Sir Curtly, who amassed 405 wickets in 98 Tests for the West Indies, said it could be difficult for captain to motivate his players at times but that one must always strive to lead by example at all times.

“I am not so sure how strong-minded he is when the team is really struggling badly because as a leader, your team looks to you for leadership and looks to you to really motivate the team that kind of a way so if you as a leader is walking around looking like all is lost or it’s all over then that could deflate the rest of the team,” he said.

“I am not saying that is the situation with Jason but it can easily happen because when your team is not performing it is not as easy as you think to lift the team, it’s a tough job so you as a leader have to really step up and motivate your players and let them know that no matter what, we are still in this game and that sort of thing,” the former fast bowler said.

West Indies loss the series 2-1, surrendering the Wisden Trophy to their host, England. It was the last time the two team will play for the Wisden Trophy as it has been replaced by the Richards-Botham Trophy for future series.

The trophy will pay tribute to ex-England all-rounder Sir Ian Botham and former Windies batsman Sir Viv Richards.