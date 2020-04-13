Sir Curtly applauds CWI’s efforts

By Neto Baptiste

Fast bowling legend, Sir Curtly Ambrose, has applauded Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the efforts made is bringing a number of former players back into the fold following what he has called the previous board’s acrimonious relationship with a number of senior cricketers in the past.



Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, the former West Indies and Leeward Islands player, pointed to a move by the Ricky Skerritt lead administration to heal old wounds with senior players like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo after taking office in 2019, as a “good thing.



“Cricket West Indies before Ricky Skerritt’s tenure has had major issues with players and the board and a lot of players just didn’t want to represent the West Indies because of issues. What I like about his [Skerritt] thing is that he brought all the players back in, meaning that everyone can be available for selection so we can try and find the strongest West Indies teams and that, to me, is a good thing,” he said.



Pollard replaced Jason Holder as captian of both the ODI and T20 squads while Bravo came out of retirement last year to represent the region’s T20 squad.



“I like the idea of bringing Pollard as captain and I’ve that before, in the ODIs and T20s. I think he is a fantastic leader, I have a lot of respect for him, he knows how to get the best out of his players and it is going to take a little time as well because we are so far behind,” Sir Curtly said.



As for his opinion on Skerritt’s first year in office, the former fast bowler said it will take many more years of good governance to right the many wrongs affecting West Indies cricket.



“West Indies cricket generally, has been in a serious decline for about 20 years and even though president Skerritt and his crew have a lot of things they want to put in place it is almost impossible to fix West Indies cricket in one year and not even one term because one term is two years. It is going to take a lot longer than two years to really implement the things that they want to implement,” he said.



In March 2019, Skerritt was elected as the President of Cricket West Indies, along with his running mate, Dr. Kishore Shallow as Vice President when they defeated the incumbents president Dave Cameron and vice president Emmanuel Nanthan by margins of 8-4 in a secret ballot.