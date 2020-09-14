Sir Andy: Shawnisha needs to be more responsible with her development

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Cricketing great, Sir Andy Roberts, believes that the country’s lone female West Indian cricketer, Shawnisha Hector, “needs to take more responsibility” in perfecting her craft.

Hector, in October 2019, was named to the West Indies’ squad for its series against India and became the first Antiguan female cricketer to be selected for the West Indies team.

She made her Women’s One Day International (WODI) debut for the West Indies against India on November 1st 2019 in front of her home crowd at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

Since her debut, Hector has not been named on another squad leaving many locally to question what is preventing the young prospect from breaking that barrier once again.

Roberts, the former West Indian fast bowler, is adamant that Hector needs additional help to develop before she can be selected in the line-up for the West Indies team. While speaking on the Good Morning JoJo Sports show, Roberts noted that it is up to Hector to now reach out and seek the right help in order for her to pass that hump.

“I don’t think, I know that she needs helps,” said Roberts. “Help was offered to her on more than one occasion. I am always big on people seeking help. When you reach to a certain level and you see you can’t get over that hurdle and you think you should then you have to go and seek help.”

He believes the time has also come now for local sporting bodies such the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association and the Ministry of Sports to step in as well.

“As I say all the time, everybody has to take responsibility for their personal development and there must be a reason why Shawnisha is not getting into the team. I think they should check out the reason, try to find out why and then try and sit down and talk to the young lady just to find out if she is doing everything she possibly can to improve on her cricket,” he suggested.

Hector is a proud graduate of the Clare Hall Secondary School and a member of the New Winthorpes community. She is also the captain of the Leeward Islands Senior Women’s team.