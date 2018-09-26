Sir Andy: I am not surprised at Law’s resignation

New Story

Former West Indies fast bowler and one of four knighted former cricketers here, Sir Andy Roberts, said he was not surprised by the resignation of Australian Stuart Law as coach of the senior men’s team.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced this week that Law’s tenure will end following the tours to India in October and Bangladesh in November, after which he will move to England to take charge at Middlesex.

“I am not surprised because I knew it was going to happen, and if they don’t get fired then they resign, they move on. It’s a reflection because we don’t have good cricketers and that’s the bottom line and nobody wants to be hanging on for hanging on sake. [At this point] I would just hire somebody to go with the team, cut down on all of that backroom staff they have so we can focus on playing cricket,” he said.

Law replaced Phil Simmons after the former West Indies player was fired in September 2016 on disciplinary grounds.

Law won six out of 15 Tests, including a famous chase of 322 at Headingley last year, and secured series wins over Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, as well as a draw with Sri Lanka.

The team’s record was even more impressive in T20Is – eight wins in 19 matches including victory over a World XI team at Lord’s in May. It was a different story in ODIs, though. He took over with West Indies having failed to qualify for the 2017 Champions Trophy and they had to make sure of a World Cup spot the hard way via the ICC Qualifier in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

Roberts believes it matters not who will coach the regional squad as players must first improve before the overall standard gets better.

“The bottom line is, we do not have good cricketers and I disagree that we have this abundance of talent. We don’t have this abundance of talent but we have some reasonable cricketers. If the players aren’t prepared to put in the hard work to improve their game you are going to end up with what we have right now and we will be ending up with that right through so the onus is on the players to try and improve,” he said.

Law has reportedly signed a four-year contract with Middlesex. The Australian was credited with improving West Indies’ standing in Tests during his time in charge, as well as securing qualification for the 2019 World Cup.