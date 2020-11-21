Simone Whyte’s alleged murderer remanded

The mother-of-three was described as hard-working and devoted to her children (Facebook photo)

Thirty-five-year-old Sean Mussington of St John’s Street was remanded to her Majesty’s Prison yesterday, hours after the police charged him with the murder of Simone Whyte of Sawcolts, John Hughes.

Whyte, a Jamaican national and mother of three, was allegedly attacked and killed in a building on Market and Tanner streets on November 14. She would have celebrated her 46th birthday on November 17.

According to a release from the police’s communications department, STRATCOM, Mussington was later taken into custody by police in connection with the alleged offence, and was also treated at Mount St John’s Medical Centre for injuries he allegedly sustained during the incident.

When he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court on Friday, he was remanded to prison and would have to apply to the High Court for bail.

“The Police Administration continues to empathize with the family of Simone Whyte, while they come to grips with the tragic loss of their relative,” the STRATCOM release stated.

“The administration has also expressed concern for the family of Mussington, who is now the accused in the country’s 9th homicide for the year.”

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to residents to seek professional assistance, and avoid violent and confrontational ways to settle family disputes. The police are further making an appeal to members of the public to be more empathetic and sensitive towards families who have lost relatives through tragic circumstances, and to desist from circulating graphic photographs and videos of crime scenes on social media.

Anyone with information regarding any crime committed in Antigua and Barbuda should contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914. The administration also wishes to thank the general public for their continued support as they work together to further reduce the crime situation in the country.