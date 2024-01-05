Simon scores second hattrick of the season as Bethesda blast neighbours, Glanvilles

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Playing away to Glanvilles, Bethesda made light work of their neighbours with a convincing 4-0 win in the ABFA Second Division.

The talented O’Shale Simon took just the first half to prove that he was playing at a different level to his opponents, as he brought up his second hattrick of the season.

He first scored in the seventh minute and returned in the 34th and 35th with double strikes to achieve the feat as the men from Bethesda headed into the halftime at three nil.

In an uneventful second half, Chunsae Martin scored in the final minute to make the score four nil to end the match.

In the other matches, Golden Grove trounced West Ham FC by a 4-1 margin.

Jaheem Robinson scored two while teammates Martin Clarlton and Jermaine Serverino had one apiece.

Royal Richards had the solitary goal for the losers. Urlings managed to hold on to a draw, thanks to a late strike by Jahmiah Daniel.

Tamijah Anthony opened the scoring for them in the 12th minute to end the first half one nil.

But the English Harbour side scored two goals in the 51st and 58th minutes to go ahead by way of Wayne Phillip and Jaquon Watts to make the scoreline 2-1.

But in the winding down minutes of the match, Daniel scored in the 88th minute to draw the match level two all.

The match played at Radio Range saw CPSTA Wings and FC Master Ballers play out to a one all draw.