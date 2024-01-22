Simon records quintuple as Bethesda maul Young Warriors in Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

O’Shale Simon and Chunsae Martin racked up eight goals between them as they helped guide Bethesda FC rally to a lopsided 13-nil triumph over the struggling Young Warriors FC in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division over the weekend.

Simon netted in minutes 4, 17, 30, 69 and 83 to become the first player to score a quintuple (five times in one match) this season. Martin recorded a hattrick with strikes in minutes 7, 23 and 34.

There were single conversions from Joshua Thomas (56), Christopher Orville (65), Kyano Goodwin (72) and Zavorn Joseph in minute 90.

The massive win carries Bethesda to 16 points from seven outings while Young Warriors continue to linger at the bottom of the 20-team standings without a point.

Meanwhile, in the First Division, Attacking Saints were led by Joshua Samuel who scored in minutes 29, 33 and 46 to record a hattrick and lead the All Saints team to a 6-0 win over Young Lions FC. Omar Nicholas (56), Prince Walter (83) and Michael Stowe Jr in the 90th from the penalty spot, all scored once in the comfortable victory for Saints. Zavier Joseph was the lone scorer for Lions when he netted in the 61st minute.

Saints moved to 14 points from seven matches while Lions are at the bottom of the 11-team standings without a point.

In the other First Division match contested, Lion Hill defeated Fort Road 4-1 at Fort Road. There were goals from Cassiano Samuel in minute 44, Anderson Lightfoot in minute 51, Renford Harris in minute 85 and Tishorn Davis in minute 88 for the victors. Brandon Michael scored the lone goal for Fort Road.

Lion Hill pushed on to 12 points form eight matches while Fort Road remain on nine points from eight outings.