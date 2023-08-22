Simon honours ‘golden treasures in the community’ on World Senior Citizens Day

- Advertisement -

The United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for St Mary’s South, Kelvin “Shugy” Simon celebrated World Senior Citizens Day on Monday by honouring seniors who have made their mark in the community by touching the lives of other villagers.

He presented gift baskets to several seniors in the villages of Bolans, Urlings, Crabbe Hill and Johnson’s Point, who he refers to as “Golden Treasures in the Community”.

“We owe our older citizens a debt of gratitude and a heartfelt salute. I was raised by my grandmother and, as a child, I learned a lot from my elders. I presented gift baskets to some of our seniors to help brighten their day and to remind them that they are loved and cherished,”Simon said.

Simon pointed out that many seniors in St Mary’s South remain active throughout the community. Some have become successful entrepreneurs while others serve as volunteers in various programmes and projects that benefit the community.

“Our elderly population presents a real resource that our community can tap into. This generation has decades of experience and lots of wisdom. With good health, our senior citizens can look forward to a long and rewarding retirement because they have so much to offer.

“If they choose to engage in flexible and part-time work during their retirement, this will allow them to remain active on their terms, while continuing to contribute to society,” Simon added.

Meanwhile, the UPP candidate plans to roll out a health and wellness initiative in St Mary’s South. It will engage seniors in various activities that they enjoy, while helping them maintain good physical and mental health.

Simon bemoans the poor health facilities in St Mary’s South that put the elderly at risk by limiting their access to health check-ups and screenings, pointing out that the Bolans Clinic remains inoperable five months after the official opening.

Additionally, the pharmacy in Johnson’s Point remains closed, and residents must venture to either Brownes Avenue or Grays Farm clinics to fill prescriptions.

He also criticised the government for the continued late payments to pensioners, despite commitments made by the Social Security to ensure timely payments.

“After years of [giving[ yeoman service, our senior citizens should not have to spend their golden years worrying about how to make ends meet. Many are on fixed incomes and with the rising cost of living, inflation is squeezing their pockets,” Simon said.

Simon indicated that senior citizens will remain high on his agenda for St Mary’s South and he is committed to continued advocacy on behalf of the welfare of seniors.

He encouraged families, caregivers and others in the community to remember, recognise, respect, and reach out to the seniors as golden treasures of our society.