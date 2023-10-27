Silver Airways to introduce flights between Antigua and Puerto Rico

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Antigua and Barbuda is set to welcome a fresh air route to Puerto Rico as Silver Airways prepares to launch new flights.

Commencing on November 16, the San Juan to Antigua route is poised to provide travellers with enhanced connectivity.

Flights on this route will operate four times a week, offering services on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Departures from Puerto Rico are scheduled for approximately 5.05pm, with arrivals to VC Bird International Airport at 6.35pm. The return journey from Antigua and Barbuda is slated for 8am, reaching Puerto Rico at 9.30am.

Before the pandemic, Antigua had direct connectivity to Puerto Rico through Seaborne Airways, which Silver Airways acquired just before the outbreak of the pandemic. This new route marks a revival of the connection.

Charmaine Browne-Spencer, the Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America, revealed that the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority had worked diligently to establish this partnership with Silver Airways.

“It gives us an opportunity here in Antigua to have a different connection to the US, a more affordable connection,” she said, revealing that flights will start from as low as US$99.

Through Puerto Rico, Antigua and Barbuda will gain access to a plethora of connections to various destinations in the United States.

Paulo Mesnik, the Vice President of Commercial at Silver Airways, expressed the company’s excitement about this new route.

“We are very excited to begin to fly out here. Our equipment is the ATR 42 and the ATR 72 … very reliable, extremely environmentally friendly,” he shared.

Mesnik also emphasised the carrier’s long-term goal to expand and interconnect the entire Caribbean.

“We will like to interconnect the entire Caribbean. This is a long-term project. The intention is to expand all the way up to daily service,” he said.

Charmaine Browne-Spencer, Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America (Photo courtesy ABTA)

Silver Airways, a US airline, specialises in daily scheduled flights between key gateways in the southeast US, Florida, and the Bahamas.

The airline is owned by Versa Capital Management, a private equity investment firm based in Philadelphia.

Silver Airways is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a maintenance facility located at Orlando International Airport in Florida.