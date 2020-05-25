Signal Hill blaze may have been deliberate

The community-led team overseeing the restoration of Wallings Nature Reserve is of the belief that a fire at Signal Hill over the weekend was started deliberately.

Executive director Refica Attwood says the fire started on Friday and was still ablaze by Sunday. A significant portion of the hiking trail at historic Wallings Reservoir has been burnt.

Attwood said her team was continuously working hard to clear the path of lemongrass to ensure it was accessible. She told Observer it appeared someone had lit the grass to find the path, triggering a blaze which became difficult to contain.

The area is also very hard for fire trucks to reach. A spokesman for the Fire Department confirmed its team had not been called to assist.