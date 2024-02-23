SIDS4 website now live

- Advertisement -

Information about the eagerly anticipated Small Island Developing States conference (SIDS4) is now available on a website that features details about the historic gathering and Antigua and Barbuda as host country as it intensifies preparations for the May 27-30 global event.

The website – https://sids4.gov.ag/ – is the culmination of several months of work by the Ministry of Information’s ICT Division working in collaboration with UN agencies.

The home page features images of both Antigua as well as Barbuda captured by photographer Wayne Mariette as well as a stunning image provided by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority of the Sleeping Indian hills.

For delegates making use of the portal to get information, they will be welcomed by Prime Minister the Gaston Browne, and taken through the topics the conference will address in a message by Minister of Foreign Affairs Chet Greene.

As interest continues to build around the conference, Antiguans and Barbudans who are keen in participating at various levels, including volunteering, will be able to register by making use of the appropriate sections on the site.

The SIDS4 website also provides links to a number of UN agencies, including the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, where historic and background details about the conference are provided.