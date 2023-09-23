Shugy hits out at claims of constituency neglect and ‘braffing’

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon, during a United Progressive Party (UPP) rally at Urlings football field on Thursday night, addressed comments made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne alleging Simon’s neglect of constituents because of his tendency to attend many social events.

“Before I was a politician, I’ve been to as far as Thailand, Venezuela, North America, and almost every country in the Caribbean for festivities,” Simon stated.

He also disclosed the monthly salary he received when he was a parliamentary representative along with the sum allocated to his constituency.

“An MP salary in Antigua and Barbuda is nothing to ‘braff’ on. An opposition MP… $4,500 per month, $2,000 constituency allowance, $700 travelling allowance. And of all these monies I have mentioned, they are taxed,” Simon revealed.

He compared the salary with his previous income as a barber and school guidance counsellor, adding that his decision to contest the constituency’s seat to represent the constituents was not motivated by money.

“Before politics, I was a barber. A good week in the barbershop for me yielded at least $1,500 per week; $1,500 by four is already my MP salary and I’m still not talking about what I used to make in the school system as a guidance counsellor, which is an additional $3,600,” Simon stated.

In the September 17 launch event for the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) candidate, Dwayne George, Prime Minister Browne spoke of comments allegedly made against Simon by a constituent.

Browne said he was told that constituents were abandoned after Simon’s election to office because Simon “started to ‘braff’ and ‘floss’’’.

Simon is one of four candidates running in the upcoming by-election in St Mary’s South. George of the ABLP, Andrew Antonio of the Democratic National Alliance Candidate (DNA), and Nigel Bascus of the Missing Link-Voice of the People are the three additional candidates.

The by-election is the result of Simon’s resignation as parliamentary representative on June 7, after winning the seat in the January 18 general election.

He indicated that he vacated the seat to prevent the constituents from being negatively impacted by a lengthy legal battle, resulting from an election petition filed on behalf of the ruling ABLP. The petition questioned Simon’s eligibility for office.