Shugy comes up trumps for St Mary’s South schools

As temperatures continue to soar local youngsters have been feeling the heat in the classroom. Students in St Mary’s South will be able to breathe a little easier thanks to a donation of 20 pedestal fans from the area’s MP, Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon.

The former school guidance counsellor turned politician presented the gifts to grateful recipients at SR Olivia David Primary, St Mary’s Secondary and Urlings Primary.

“It was a timely donation as we head into summer and it gets extremely hot. It will help the kids stay cool and calm,” Simon told Observer.

Staff at St Mary’s were delighted to also be presented with a new microwave for their kitchen.

“I got a request from St Mary’s last week; they needed a microwave as theirs had stopped working, so I immediately jumped on it and was able to come through for them.

SR Olivia David Primary School St Mary’s Secondary School Urlings Primary School

“We know the meagre salary teachers make in this country; I hope that changes soon. Many of them bring their lunch to school to warm up and having no microwave is a big inconvenience,” he explained.

Simon sent special thanks to the donor – who wished to remain anonymous – for providing the items.

“It’s very important for kids to be in a comfortable environment while learning,” he continued.

“Teaching is not an easy profession, and when teachers have to deal with students not behaving and still have to find ways to make the workplace comfortable, that’s double stress.

“These things should be on the top of the government’s priority list. As MP for the area, I will continue to do my best for the schools,” Simon added.