Showcase Antigua and Barbuda kicks off at Royalton Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda tourism and hospitality officials have officially kicked off their three-day event at the Royalton Antigua, aiming to connect key tourism markets in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and the Caribbean.

The 9th Showcase Antigua and Barbuda is currently underway under the theme ‘Hello Summer 2024’ and features a host of new activities including a visit to Barbuda to see the work being undertaken by the government to open up the sister isle to tourism.

“I hope you have an amazing Showcase; a lot of passion, energy, enthusiasm and sheer hard work has gone into all of the resorts in Antigua, and I know we’ve got greater things to come.

“Having worked for over 40 years with the island, I still feel as passionate as warm and as excited about the growth.

“I think we’ve done a really good job thus far, there is a lot more hard work to be done, so, I hope that the show this week you can learn more about the destination,” said Paula Whitehead, Managing Director of Resort Marketing International.

With tourism marketers and other tourism stakeholders in attendance, CEO of the Antigua Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin James thanked the attendees for their critical role to the country’s tourism industry.

“The fact that you’re here tells me two things. One is that you love Antigua and Barbuda, and two, you’ve absolutely been rock stars in just selling this destination … this country is dependent on tourism and speaking on behalf of the people living here, we are grateful for what you do to our mutual benefit,” James said.