Shooting victim remains in stable condition

A 35-year-old Golden Grove man remains in stable condition at Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) after he was apparently shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in Point.

It is alleged that Omarie Christopher, who owns a shop in the Point area, was shot five times — in his back, groin, leg and hand — by an unknown assailant as he was conversing with friends on lower St John’s Street.

After the shooting, it is alleged that the assailant robbed Christopher of his watch and other jewellery on his person.

The assailant then fled through a nearby alley.

According to police PRO, Inspector Frankie Thomas, investigations are ongoing to determine if this was indeed a robbery gone wrong or an attempted murder.