Shooting death of elderly woman angers residents

The shooting death of a 66-year-old woman in her home at Orr Road, Cooks Hill yesterday, has left a bitter taste in the mouth of, not only her family, but the entire community who knew her well.

According to police sources, Maria “Nana” Daley, was inside her home when two masked gunmen drove up in a car, and one exited and opened fire on the house around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Daley, who had just returned home from church, was in the kitchen at the time of the incident.

Residents reported hearing at least three shots. The woman was shot in the neck, abdomen and one of her feet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police were called-in and spent about three hours gathering information and securing the scene.

When OBSERVER media, visited the community, the grim look on the faces of residents and the sound of family members crying in the background told a sad tale.

The villagers, who gathered at the scene, said the community has suffered a great loss with Daley’s death.

They described the deceased as a fun-loving and warm-hearted woman, whose doors were opened to everyone.

“Every afternoon you pass the house, Nana was always in the gallery looking out, and her front door was never closed. You could always go in and out as you choose,” said one woman who did not wish to be named.

