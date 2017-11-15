Shooting death near Wendy’s Club in St. John’s 

Breaking Story

Another man has been gunned down, taking the country’s murder toll to 19 for the year.

The deceased is 27-year-old Andre Cummings Jr.

The police say he was shot dead on Popeshead Street at 1:50 a.m. today.

It is alleged his shooters drove up in a vehicle, exited, opened fire on the bar he was in and then left the scene in the same vehicle.

Last week, Babu Jardine was killed in a drive by shooting in Villa. His shooters opened fire directly on his home shortly before 9 p.m.

OBSERVER media will provide more details about the latest killing as information comes to hand.