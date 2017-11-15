Shooting death near Wendy’s Club in St. John’s 

November 15, 2017 OBSERVER media Breaking No comments
Breaking Story

Another man has been gunned down, taking the country’s murder toll to 19 for the year.

The deceased is 27-year-old Andre Cummings Jr.

The police say he was shot dead on Popeshead Street at 1:50 a.m. today.

It is alleged his shooters drove up in a vehicle, exited, opened fire on the bar he was in and then left the scene in the same vehicle.

Last week, Babu Jardine was killed in a drive by shooting in Villa. His shooters opened fire directly on his home shortly before 9 p.m.

OBSERVER media will provide more details about the latest killing as information comes to hand.
