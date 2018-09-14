Shooting at bar in Parham

September 14, 2018 Observer media Headline, The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Source: winnfm.com

A man, said to be mentally ill, was shot in the abdomen at Ounces Bar in Parham around 9 o’clock tonight.

His condition is not known at this time but police sources say he is receiving treatment at Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.

It is alleged that the man walked into the bar and confronted the owner, saying he was sent to kill him.

In response to the assault, the owner allegedly shot the rowdy man in the abdomen.

Police sources say the businessman, whose name they did not divulge, is a licensed firearm holder.

He’s assisting lawmen attached to the Parham Police Station with the investigation at this time.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.