Shooting at bar in Parham

A man, said to be mentally ill, was shot in the abdomen at Ounces Bar in Parham around 9 o’clock tonight.

His condition is not known at this time but police sources say he is receiving treatment at Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.

It is alleged that the man walked into the bar and confronted the owner, saying he was sent to kill him.

In response to the assault, the owner allegedly shot the rowdy man in the abdomen.

Police sources say the businessman, whose name they did not divulge, is a licensed firearm holder.

He’s assisting lawmen attached to the Parham Police Station with the investigation at this time.