Shooterz and Transport Board to clash in Business Basketball playoff finals

- Advertisement -

Richie’s Shooterz advanced to the finals of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball playoffs following a second straight triumph over Sandals, winning by a narrow 57-56 margin to wrap up their best of three semifinal series on Tuesday night.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Nickon McGregor led the charge for the victors with 17 points while Kwame Brathwaite and Tavarus Benta contributed 14 and 12 points respectively. Keroi Lee sank a game high of 25 points for Sandals while Adissa Harris contributed with 10 points.

Shooters beat Sandals 59-50 on Tuesday to level the series at 1-1 after Sandals recorded a 73-68 overtime game-one victory on Sunday.

Shooterz and the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board will clash in game one of their best of three finals on Thursday night at the JSC basketball complex.