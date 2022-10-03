Shooters hit the mark against BoE in Business Basketball

- Advertisement -

Graphic Impact Shooters were huge winners over Board of Education (BoE) in the Cool & Smooth- sponsored Business League Basketball on Sunday night, claiming the contest by an 85-41 margin at the JSC Basketball Complex.

Tavarus Benta led the way for the victors with 20 points while Delornje Jules shot 18. There were contributions as well from Yannick Samuel with 17 and Jaheem James with 15.

In the feature contest, Sur Lester Bird Medical Center outscored Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew 62-39. Nigel Joseph was on target for the winners with 18 points while Baldwin Anthony Jr added 16 to the effort. Dysher Samuel, with 10 points, was the top scorer for Fearless Crew.

In the other game, Sandals won by default over Galley Bay.