Shooters and Vendors win while Galley Bay lose again in Business League basketball

Graphic Impact Shooters were 80-64 winners over Vendors in the Cool & Smooth sponsored Business Basketball League on Sunday night while Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew rebounded from a long-running losing streak to beat Mill Reef.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Impact Shooters had good performances from Tavarus Benta (20 pts), Jaheem James (20 pts), Yannick Samuel (15 pts) and Nickon McGregor (14 pts) who all scored in double figures.

For Vendors, Adrian Carnegie led the charge with 16 points while Shamar Joseph and Andre Edwards hitting 11 and 10 points respectively.

Also at JSC, Fearless Crew edged Mill Reef 43-39. Rickie Willock was best on show for Fearless Crew with 15 points. Ariel Quallis with 20 points, led the way for Mill Reef with Kacey Williams adding 12.

Meanwhile, Board of Education extended Galley Bay’s winless run in the competition with a 61-48 triumph. Bruce Whyte was on point for BoE with 18 points while Raymond Dickenson had 13 points. Molefi Joseph sank 23 points in a losing effort for Galley Bay.