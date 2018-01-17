Shoaib Malik concussed after being hit on head

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik suffered concussion after being hit on the head by the ball during the one-day international defeat by New Zealand. The 35-year-old was not wearing a helmet while batting when he was struck by Colin Munro’s throw in Hamilton. Shoaib faced four more balls before being dismissed for six.

He did not field as the hosts won by five wickets. “After getting out he was reassessed and was showing delayed concussion signs,” Pakistan physio Vib Singh said. “He is doing well and is resting.” Shoaib was returning to his crease after deciding against a quick single when Munro’s throw from point struck him on the back of his head.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said after the match: “He’s concussed. He’s not great at the moment.” Colin de Grandhomme made an unbeaten 74 and Henry Nicholls 52 not out as New Zealand recovered from 154-5 to reach a target of 263 with 4.1 overs to spare at Seddon Park. New Zealand lead 4-0 lead in the five-match series, which concludes in Wellington on Friday. (BBC Sport)