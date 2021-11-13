Sher-Rhonda Braithwaite: Pro bodybuilder seeks funding for Argentina championships

By Neto Baptiste

IFBB Elite Pro, Sher-Rhonda Braithwaite, is on a drive to raise close to EC$10,000 ahead of her participation in the Sud America Elite Pro championships slated for December 2-6 in Argentina.

The body fitness athlete, while speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, said sponsorship has been a major issue overall.

“I am still looking for the support to get to Argentina. Bodybuilding is not necessarily like basketball where it’s more mainstream so everybody knows about it, bodybuilding is somewhat of a niche and not just here but everywhere, so sponsorship is a little difficult to get. Realistically I am trying to raise about $7000.00 and it doesn’t cover everything but at least it covers the essentials needed to get to the show,” she said.

A confident Brathwaite said that once she manages to raise the necessary funds to compete in Argentina, the aim is to return to Antigua with some hardware.

“My hopes are that I will improve on my last placing [seventh] from the previous show, work on the areas that I needed to work on and present a better package. The aim is to be in the top three or win the show,” she said.

The athlete, who attained her IFBB Elite Pro card in July of 2019, has welcomed the new challenge with open arms.

“The bodybuilding aspect of the training is fine and it is going to be difficult. I was wobbling coming in here so the pain is something that I am used to, but I know it’s for a good thing, it’s for me to look better at the end of the day,” Brathwaite said.

Those wishing to support Brathwaite’s bid to compete in Argentina can be reach her at 771-2000 for more details and to make their contribution.