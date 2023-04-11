Shaw Registers New Carifta Record As Team A&B Wins 10 Regional Swimming Medals

- Advertisement -

Team Antigua and Barbuda pose for a photo at the Carifta Aquatic Championships

By Neto Baptiste

Team Antigua and Barbuda’s Ellie Shaw is the new Carifta record holder in the 13-14 girls’ 100 meters breaststroke after clocking 1:14.28 (one minute and 14.28 seconds) to win gold on Sunday’s final day at the 2023 Carifta Aquatic Championships held in Curacao over the weekend.

Shaw had also broken the old Carifta record in the 50 meters breaststroke on Saturday but had her record eclipsed by Martinique who won that event.

Ellie Shaw proudly displays her Antigua and Barbuda flag on the podium

Antigua and Barbuda picked up four medals on the final day of the competition to bring their tally for the championships to 10 including two gold, four silver and four bronze. Shaw led the charge with two golds and one silver, winning gold in the 200 meters and 100 meters breaststroke and silver in the 50 meters breaststroke.

Antigua and Barbuda’s quest on the final day started with the 400 meters freestyle events in which the country won two silver medals in the 11-12 girls’ and boys’ events via the efforts of Anya DeGannes and Reuben Edwards.

Edwards was poised for the gold but miscounted his laps thinking he had finished. The swimmer lost momentum returning to complete the final two laps which cost him the gold medal.

Meanwhile Madison MacMillan, competing in her first Carifta Games, clocked a personal best in the 200 meters backstroke 13-14 age category in a time of 2:33.97 to bring home bronze, and broke the old national record of 2:39.63 held by Gabriella Gittens since 2016.

Other finalists during the championships included Tivon Benjamin in the 15-17 boys’ 400 meters freestyle in eighth place; Selah Wiltshire in the 13-14 girls’ 100 meters breaststroke in a personal best time of 1:23.72 resulting in a fifth place finish; Reuben Edwards in the 11-12 boys’ 50 meters freestyle finishing in eighth place.

Antigua and Barbuda finished 12th overall from among 20 competing countries with a total of 108 points, just one point behind 11th placed Grenada. Bahamas, once again, won the championship with 1,113 points over the Cayman Islands who finished second with 752 points. Trinidad and Tobago finished third with 534 points.

Medals

Anya DeGannes (11) – 1 silver, 2 bronze (400 free, 100 fly & 200 free)

Reuben Edwards (12) – 2 silver (200 & 400 free)

Ellie Shaw (14) – 2 gold, 1 silver (200 & 100 breast, 50 breast)

(From left) Selah Wiltshire, Anya DeGannes, Ellie Shaw and Madison MacMillan show off their medals

Head Coach Nelson Molina (left) and Assistant Coach Wayne Mitchell (right) celebrate with Reuben Edwards (second from left) and Anya DeGannes following success in the pool