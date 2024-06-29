Shaw and Wuilliez excel at CCCAN Swim Championships

Ellie Shaw and Jadon Wuilliez distinguished themselves as the sole athletes from Antigua and Barbuda to earn medals at the CCCAN Championships held in Mexico over the period of June 17 to 23.

Shaw claimed bronze in both the 50-meter and 100-meter women’s breaststroke events, while Wuilliez excelled with a gold medal in the 50-meter men’s breaststroke and a bronze in the 100-meter event.

Despite challenging conditions that affected the swimmers, the national team achieved a total of sixteen finalist slots, five in the A finals (top eight fastest), and eleven in the B finals (second tier).

A number of swimmers also achieved personal best times, including Keziah Joseph in the 50 meters and 100 meters butterfly, Mila Festini Coromer in the 100 meters freestyle, Alessandro Bazzoni in the 100 meters and 200 meters freestyle, and the 200 meters individual medley (200IM), and Jamie Tranter in the 50 meters backstroke and 200 meters freestyle. Wuilliez also set a personal best time in the 50 meters freestyle event.

The passage of tropical storm Alberto disrupted the flow of the CCCAN Championships in Mexico, leading to changes in the format during the final two days to timed finals and the cancellation of the open water competition.

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the team that participated in the championships.