Shaka ‘Dangerous’ Goodwin

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Shaka Goodwin has been involved in the entertainment industry for over 20 years.

A Fort Road resident and former Antigua Grammar School student, Goodwin got the stage name ‘Dangerous’ from his peers in the early 2000’s as an established DJ and emcee.

You may be a regular listener of the show that he hosts – ‘The 180 Show’ – an afternoon feature on Hitz FM 91.9 every Monday and Friday from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Rudeboy spokesperson for Antigua and Barbuda The 180 Show on Hitz FM 91.9

Shaka is Antigua and Barbuda’s spokesperson for Rudeboy drink, which also sponsors the ‘Rudeboy Power Hour’ – dubbed ‘the hypest hour on radio’ – every Friday on his show.

When I asked him where his journey in entertainment all started, he took me back to early 2001 when he and his brother began the Wardadli Soldiers movement.

“We used to play for parties, host sound clashes and we did promotion and marketing, and that kind of thing,” he recounted.

Shaka began working primarily in the promotion aspect of entertainment while he attended high school in the late 90s.

“A group of four friends doing promotion and holding parties at the end of every term. We had to go to someone’s home, organise a place, drinks and a sound system,” he explained.

These days, he goes by many titles including host, emcee, entertainment coordinator for Insane Carnival, a member of management for popular bar and nightclub JR’s Spot, and stage management, and he advises other entertainers as an entertainment consultant.

Deeply passionate about what he does for a living every day, Shaka says he is willing to assist the industry’s growth in any capacity.

“Being on stage and entertaining a crowd is a different kind of thing altogether. So, I can say I probably love that the most. At the same time, I just enjoy when anything I’m involved in, whether it’s behind the scenes or front stage, comes to life” he said.

Shaka Goodwin on stage. (Photo contributed)

He believes the government and the general public should buy into making Antigua and Barbuda the hottest entertainment destination.

“Entertainment in Antigua has evolved to a point now where all our product needs is some more marketing, and our island can be an entertainment powerhouse. I mean that. From the artistes to the promoters, they have become more creative, innovative and people are noticing,” Shaka stated.

After enjoying such an exciting career so far, his future plans include a shift in focus, to taking a more active role behind the scenes of entertainment.