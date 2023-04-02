SFCG Joins Industry Partners in Highlighting the Local Culture to Celebrate Financial Literacy Month

- Advertisement -

Financial Literacy Month is celebrated in April in several countries around the world. SamuelFields Consulting Group (SFCG), a Community eLearning Partner, will collaborate with various partners in the financial services industry, to spread the message that financial literacy is essential to building individual, business and community wealth.

The SFCG team will motivate the public to improve their financial habits and skills in saving, earning, borrowing, investing, and protecting their money. An exciting roster of activities and tools that integrate the local culture, will be leveraged to encourage public awareness and discussion about the importance of good money management.

On April 3, SFCG will launch Daily Financial Vibrations: The Power of Culture in Financial Education. Local sayings that have been handed down as a part of our local culture and the corresponding proverbial financial lessons will be featured every weekday on Observer AM, and on SFCG’s social media channels.

“Culture is a unifying topic that can have a tremendous impact on individual and household financial decisions. Some common Caribbean sayings from our elders can provide inspiration and guidance for making better money management decisions that can empower us as a community,” said Megan Samuel-Fields, CEO of SFCG.

On April 5, SFCG will launch 5 to Survive, a financial game that also infuses local sayings and key learnings that can be derived as financial lessons. This innovative digital game has been designed as a learning tool to help the public make wise, informed, lifelong financial decisions. It was recently presented by SFCG during Global Money Week, an initiative spearheaded by the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

On April 27th SFCG will partner with the Antigua and Barbuda Cooperative League Ltd. and other institutions, to celebrate Teach Children to Save Day. Through this partnership, SFCG will teach the basics of financial education in primary schools and advocate for the inclusion of personal finance classes in schools’ curricula.

“Education and practice are the main ingredients that help most children to excel, and with parents’ financial behaviours being mimicked by children, a culture of poor financial decisions could last for generations, if not addressed. Many people go through life without learning the essentials of smart money management, either at home or at school. This not only jeopardizes personal financial security but it can limit our growth opportunities as a nation,” said Megan Samuel-Fields, CEO of SFCG.

SFCG believes that universal access by all Antiguans and Barbudans, to financial literacy, can lead to financial empowerment and a more independent-minded society. For more information about the SFCG Financial Literacy Public Awareness Campaign send an email: [email protected] or call: 268-464-0841