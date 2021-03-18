Seychelles Opening To Tourists As It Aims To Become First Country To Achieve Herd Immunity

Spread the love













SOURCE- EURONEWS – The Seychelles could be the first country in the world to reach herd immunity, thanks to vaccine donations from India and the UAE.

The island nation is expected to open to all travellers, except those from South Africa, from 25th March. This will be good news for the country’s economy which is highly reliant on tourism.

Up until now, new arrivals have had to quarantine in a designated hotel upon arrival, but this will not be required after 25th March.

Visitors will have to book accommodation in one of 700 certified tourism establishments, a list of which will be released soon. As long as this accommodation is booked there are not restrictions and travel over the 115 islands is permitted.