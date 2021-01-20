Sexual offences against minors dominate day one of criminal assizes

Spread the love













By Elesha George

[email protected]

The first person likely to be tried next month during the January Criminal Assizes in the High Court, is a senior citizen who is accused of committing a sexual offence against a six-year-old child in 2018.

The man is one of five people who have been accused of committing a sexual crime against a minor.

Twelve of the 16 cases listed to be categorised on Tuesday were sexual offence-related matters which included four cases regarding incest, serious indecency and indecent assault on six-year-old children, and one case of indecent assault on a 10-year-old child.

The majority of these sexual assault cases are anticipated to take days to complete and have been listed for February 15th, when a fixed date for trials will be given.

In an effort to reduce the number of untried cases, murder cases such as those involving Kareem Richards and Kenroy Joseph have been set for the next assizes on April 20th, 2021.

Mikhail Gomes’ case – the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Vincia James in 2017 – was also traversed to the April assizes.

The story made headlines after the police said they had enough circumstantial evidence to pin Gomes to the disappearance of the 26-year-old mother, who was last seen leaving work around 1 pm on April 7th, 2017.

A total of 47 cases will be categorised this week and include the revision of cases that were not given trial dates in the last assizes.

Twenty-one cases will be heard today.