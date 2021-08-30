Several winners crowned in Bodybuilding Nationals

By Carlena Knight

It was glitz, glam and iron clad muscles on display at the 54th annual Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Federation’s National championships over the weekend.

The historic competition was the first ever pay-per-view event for the local sporting body on Saturday.

The day began with the two oldest competitors, Yvette Butler and Franklyn Carbon, who claimed the top prizes in the Masters Bikini Fitness and the Masters Bodybuilding categories respectively.

Carbon was the lone competitor in his event while Butler edged out Naricca Ballantyne and Sharon Henry who settled for second and third.

Carbon also earned the Men’s Bodybuilding title being the lone competitor in that division.

With the defending Classic Men’s Physique champion, Randy Christopher, unable to compete due to his recent success in earning his pro-card, the crowning of a new champion was imminent. It would be Shaquelle Thomas who was able to step up to the plate and be named the new champion, beating 1st runner up, Richard Thomas, and 2nd runner up, Sheldon Roberts, for the title.

Meanwhile in the Bikini Fitness Open section, 20-year-old Makiva Elvin posed away with the top honors, edging out veteran, Yvette Butler (2nd), and Naricca Ballantyne (3rd), for the trophy.

“I am so excited right now. I would like to thank my father for training me so hard and never giving up on me, and all my sponsors, and all the other pro athletes who gave me advice. I appreciate it so so much,” an emotional Elvin said.

Kala Francis was crowned the Bikini Wellness champion, edging out Kayla Joseph and Shahanna Thomas who finished second and third respectively.

It was stiff competition in the Men’s Physique Class A, but it would be Duncan Corbin who reigned supreme, earning the top position. Steve Simon and debutant, Jefford Joseph, had to settle for the silver and bronze trophies.

In Class B, there were four competitors who were eyeing the top prize, but Jeremie Joseph strutted away with the title, finishing in front of Jermaine Whinfield and Bryon Benjamin who earned second and third respectively. While in Class C, the towering Kenroy Christian was victorious defeating Andre Anthony and Paul Crum-Ewing.

It would be Duncan Corbin who was crowned the Men’s Physique Overall champion, beating crowd favorite, Kenroy Christian, and Jeremie Joseph.