Several teams record impressive wins on opening day of School Netball league

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Defending 16 and Under champions, Princess Margaret School (PMS) got off to a winning start in this year’s Cool and Smooth Inter-school Netball Tournament.

Playing on Monday afternoon on the opening day of the league at the YMCA Sports Complex, the champions defeated Christ the King High School (CKHS) 2, 13-4.

Goal-attack Jahida Payne led her team to victory banking eight of her 15 attempts.

Her teammate and Goal-shoot Gavina Morrison was a perfect five of five while for CKHS Jacquena Toppin scored three of her five attempts.

Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) recorded the largest victory that day, trouncing newcomers Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) 18-0.

A number of teams are set to compete in this year’s competition PMS began their campaign with a convincing win over CKHS on Monday OCS had a dominant performance on opening day over CHSS ASSS had a narrow win over Glanvilles Secondary in the final match of the day

Kiara Samuel made 13 of her 15 attempts with assistance from Jessica Massicott who shot five goals.

It was a tight contest between former champions All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) and Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS) as ASSS edged out GSS 10-9.

Shakorah Prince and Kinisha James both scored five points for the victors while Micah Thomas and Nzae Williams made six and three points in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, in the other matches played that day, Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) defeated Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) 10-4, while Christ the King High School 1 went under to St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) by a 9-3 scoreline.

For AGHS, Joy Shaw netted seven of the team’s 10 points.

Her teammate Keandra Aska contributed with three goals, while Myah Thomas and Radisha Henry both made two.

St Mary’s Annika Samuel made five and Zadaire Parker four in their victory.

Jodaliah Constant scored all three of CKHS’ points.

Matches will continue today in the 16 and Under category starting at 2pm with Glanvilles Secondary School facing Christ the King High School 2, while CKHS 1 will battle AGHS.