Seventy-three interns energize CIBC Caribbean for the summer

The branches and offices of regional bank CIBC Caribbean have come alive with youthful energy as the bank welcomed 73 interns as part of its annual summer internship programme.

The students, drawn primarily from regional colleges and universities as well as those attending or accepted to colleges in the United States and Canada, will spend the next three months immersed in all aspects of the bank’s operations in Antigua, Barbados, The Bahamas, The Cayman Islands, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, Turks and Caicos Islands and Trinidad and Tobago.

The internship programme which commenced on June 3 and will conclude on August 31, 2024, has students spread across departments and units in the bank such as Finance, Audit, Human Resources, Property Services, Personal and Business Banking, Technology, Infrastructure and Innovation and Corporate Banking.

“CIBC is thrilled to offer our Summer Internship Program to over 70 students this year. This initiative is a cornerstone in our suite of Early Career Programmes that support the development of talented young professionals. It truly is a testament to the quality of talent that exists across the region,” said Jewel Clarke, the bank’s Director, Talent Management and Employee Experience.

She said the bank’s “investment in our young professionals helps to support their development, provide meaningful experiences, and build skillsets that they can use in the future. The programme is intentionally designed to enrich their experience with exposure to senior leaders and networking opportunities”.

In Antigua the two interns are Emmanuel Chiddick, a past student of Antigua Girls High Scholl and the Antigua State College and Kyle Nicholas, a past student of St. Joseph’s Academy who has completed the International Baccalaureate programme at Island Academy.

Ms. Emmanuel Chiddick (20 years old) – Interning in the Technology Segment of the bank and is studying Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Western Illinois University.

“I hope to gain knowledge about the applications of technology in the banking sphere, gain an understanding of what working in tech looks like from a real-world vantage point, and gain working experience. While in university, I hope to minor in cybersecurity and perhaps work somewhere in the field post-graduation.”

Mr. Kyle Nicholas (21 years old) – Interning in the Personal & Business Banking Segment with an overview of all segments. He is studying: Financial Economics at Columbia University, New York, Rising Junior (third year this coming September)

“I want to gain some real-world and hands-on experience in the financial services industry so that I could determine where my strengths best fit within the finance realm. What I want to do after graduating? Go into banking as a career!”

Clarke added thar each year the bank also “welcomes returning interns whose trajectory to join the organization is very promising. Whether they join CIBC or contribute to another employer in the region, we are honored to provide this experience to our young people. We see the value of this important programme and have seen it grow from 10 interns in 2016 to the viable program that it is now in 2024”.