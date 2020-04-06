Seventeen persons charged for violating curfew

By Latrishka Thomas

In just four days, a total of 17 persons were arrested and charged on curfew related violations.

According to the police prosecution department, those persons were caught violating the 24-hour lockdown or curfew up to yesterday and two of those individuals were prosecuted and charged late last week.

One man was fined $1,000 while the other was fined $5,000.

The others are due to appear in court later this week.

Despite those arrests, Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney told Observer that there has been an increase in compliance.

He said that apart from the lines at supermarkets, “by and large, persons are generally complying to the directives of the curfew”.

“We are thankful as the majority of the community are adhering to the curfew and so far things have been relatively quiet,” he added.

Rodney therefore urged residents to take the public health measures seriously.

He especially admonished non-essential workers and persons who do not have any emergencies to heed the rules, saying that the public health measures “are for our good [and] will help us to stay safe and to stay alive and healthy”.